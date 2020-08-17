United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in June

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Malt Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMLGF remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Monday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

United Malt Group Limited operates as a commercial maltster in North America, Australia, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the production and sale of malt to major brewers, craft brewers, distillers, and food companies. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

