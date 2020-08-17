USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 74.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 88,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.39.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

