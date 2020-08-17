VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lowered by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,776,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 3,069,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,870,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.