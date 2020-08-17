VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,585. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.