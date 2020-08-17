Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Finally, Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,928,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,838. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

