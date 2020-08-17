Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,982. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

