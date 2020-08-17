Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 44,493.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 876,522 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 8.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.59% of Veeva Systems worth $205,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.24. 476,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

