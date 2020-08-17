Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $362,938.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00717625 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00738385 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00027565 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008408 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000204 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005146 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.