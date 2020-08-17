Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.