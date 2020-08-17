Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Buys $66,951.08 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White bought 10,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,826.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VRCA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 564,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,558. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.08.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on VRCA. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
