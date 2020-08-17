Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 40,194 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $231,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,649,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 894,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,254. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

