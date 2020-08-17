Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 414,812 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.95% of Avery Dennison worth $280,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $115.86. 354,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.