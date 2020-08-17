Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 795,809 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,809 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of American Financial Group worth $270,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

American Financial Group stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 313,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.