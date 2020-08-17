Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,302 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Allstate worth $301,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 351,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 346,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

