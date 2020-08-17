Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of Owens Corning worth $271,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 755,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

