Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.49% of Lamar Advertising worth $234,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. 496,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.