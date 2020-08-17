Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,414,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $200,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

