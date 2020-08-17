Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $233.14 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of Textron worth $233,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Textron by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. 1,607,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

