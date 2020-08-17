Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $286.05 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,906 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $286,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. 1,936,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,827. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

