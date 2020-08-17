Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $256,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $146.09. 1,215,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

