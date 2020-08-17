Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $276,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 23,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,323. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

