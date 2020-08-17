Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 706,713 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,713 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kroger worth $274,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of KR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 6,607,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,100. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

