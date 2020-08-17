Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $286,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,383,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,299,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 175,303 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 849.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 898,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 803,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 369,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

