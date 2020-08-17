Vincent D. Kelly Purchases 4,447 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,515.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.45. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Spok Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

