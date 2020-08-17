Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $199.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,285. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

