Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 261,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,012. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (up from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

