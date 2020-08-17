Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,845,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after buying an additional 69,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,063,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after buying an additional 418,281 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 266,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.