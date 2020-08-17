W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $212,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.