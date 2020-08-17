Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.70 ($90.24).

WCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €1.38 ($1.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €81.74 ($96.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($98.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.46.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

