Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.59.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

