Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
