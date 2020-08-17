Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.