Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

