Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.37. 505,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

