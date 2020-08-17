WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $34.77 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and $13.07 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00153835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.01853934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00193202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,379,456 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

