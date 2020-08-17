Webchain Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , Coinroom, RaisEX and STEX. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00764941 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003049 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 193.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, ChaoEX , RaisEX, STEX, EscoDEX and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

