WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Cap of $751,473.97

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $751,473.97 and $104.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00727658 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.01017675 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00027594 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000760 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005150 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 14,274,613,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,326,664,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.