Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Increased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.94. 477,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $183.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

