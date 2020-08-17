WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,882.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $18,882.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.05617765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.