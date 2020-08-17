Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 389 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 92,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

