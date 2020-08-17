Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 29,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.23. 1,827,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

