Wsfs Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000.

BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.43. 57,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

