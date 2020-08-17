Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. 186,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.