Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 107.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PYPL traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

