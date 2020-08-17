Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,062. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.