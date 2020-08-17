Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,245 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 277,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

