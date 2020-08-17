Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,169 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

