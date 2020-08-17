Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 5,064 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3,916.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 766,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 747,147 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 658,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 242,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 8,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

