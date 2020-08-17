Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60.

