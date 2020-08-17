Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

