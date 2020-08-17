X-CASH (XCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.94 million and $111,007.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00041004 BTC.
- NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000066 BTC.
X-CASH Profile
Cryptonight
hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,294,092,428 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.
X-CASH Coin Trading
X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.
